Pittsburgh, PA - In support of caregivers and the veterans they serve, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System will host an event announcing Pennsylvania as a Hidden Heroes Commonwealth.

Date: Oct. 3

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: H.J. Heinz III Campus, Learning Exchange (building 71)

Hidden Heroes through the Elizabeth Dole Foundation raises awareness about the issues military and veteran caregivers face; brings critical resources to our nation’s hidden heroes caring for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans; and connects military/veteran caregivers to a community of their peers.

State and local officials will join VA Pittsburgh for the announcement. Over 200 communities have signed on to the Hidden Heroes campaign, committing to help identify military caregivers and deepen community resources to offer them vital support.

“As we’ve found through our longstanding Caregiver Support Program here at VA Pittsburgh, caregivers provide services essential to keeping veterans with physical and mental challenges healthy,” said Donald Koenig, VA Pittsburgh director. “It is imperative we provide those dedicated caregivers with the resources they need to make the veterans in their lives as comfortable as possible.”

Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler will deliver the keynote address.

“We are thankful to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation for recognizing Pennsylvania as a Hidden Heroes Commonwealth,” said Schindler. “There are more than 700,000 veterans in Pennsylvania. Many are aging, need care and want to stay in their home. Through this program, and with the help of compassionate caregivers, we can better assure that they receive the in-home care they desire and deserve.”

Also participating are Pennsylvania Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs retired Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl and Allegheny County Executive Richard Fitzgerald.

Caregiver and Elizabeth Dole Foundation Fellow Robert Grier will represent all caregivers from throughout the Commonwealth.

“Caregivers shoulder massive responsibilities serving our veterans who are dealing with unique needs and challenges,” said Grier, who cares for his father, Robert Grier Sr., a service-connected disabled Air Force veteran.

“This forward-thinking partnership adopts a comprehensive approach in its advocacy, working with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit and faith communities to recognize military caregivers’ service and promoting our well-being, ultimately providing better outcomes for our injured veterans.”

Attend in person, online or by phone:

Online -- join at Pennsylvania Hidden Heroes Commonwealth Event, webinar number 2761 891 3188 and password uVSV33PUH?7

By phone – dial 1-404-397-1596 (toll number), access code 276 189 13188 and password 88783378

###

About Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Hidden Heroes

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers – the spouses, parents, family members, and friends — who care for America’s wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans at home. Founded by Senator Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the Foundation adopts a comprehensive approach in its support and advocacy, working with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit, and faith communities to recognize military caregivers’ service and promote their well-being. The Foundation’s Hidden Heroes campaign brings vital attention to the untold stories of military caregivers and provides a network for military caregivers to connect with their peers and access carefully vetted resources. Visit www.hiddenheroes.org for more information.

ABOUT VA PITTSBURGH HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) is one of the largest and most progressive VA health care systems in the nation. More than 4,000 employees serve nearly 85,000 veterans every year, providing a range of services from complex transplant medicine to routine primary care. VAPHS is a leader in virtual care delivery through telehealth technology; a center of research and learning with 133 research investigators and $15.5 million in funding in fiscal year 2022; and a provider of state-of-the-art health care training to some 1,500 student trainees annually. VAPHS provides care at medical centers in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood and nearby O’Hara Township, both in Pennsylvania, and at six outpatient clinics in Belmont County, Ohio, and Allegheny (Monroeville), Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania. Veterans can call 412-360-6162 to check eligibility or enrollment. Stay up to date at pittsburgh.va.gov, Facebook and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joe Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

# # #