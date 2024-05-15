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Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration announced today one of the most biodiverse regions in eastern North America, Pennsylvania’s Kittatinny Ridge, has been designated a Sentinel Landscape.

Founded in 2013 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Department of Defense (DOD), and Department of the Interior (DOI), the Sentinel Landscapes Partnership’s mission is to strengthen military readiness, conserve natural resources, bolster agricultural and forestry economies, increase public access to outdoor recreation, and enhance resilience to climate change.

Being designated as a sentinel landscape means federal agencies, state and local governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) come together to work with willing landowners and land managers to advance sustainable, mutually beneficial land-use practices around military installations. Land and natural resources within the landscape boundary could be protected through conservation easements with landowners or receive priority consideration for participation in grant and assistance programs so farms can keep farming and wildlands stay wild.

Kittatinny Ridge is now one of 18 designated sentinel landscapes in the nation.

The title will help fortify existing conservation efforts, protecting the natural habitat and the training missions of the Pennsylvania National Guard and air and missile defense at Letterkenny Army Depot. Additionally, the 50 different federal, state, local, and private entities who helped secure the designation will continue to work together to pursue funding opportunities for the landscape, to continue to protect the robust natural resources in the area, and to make sure Fort Indiantown Gap remains a leading military installation.

All of the land within the white and black border is covered by this designation.

“Fort Indiantown Gap is home to the Pennsylvania National Guard and serves as one of the most active training centers for the National Guard and our armed forces – and the sentinel landscape designation cements its status as a critically important area for our national security,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “My Administration is grateful for the support of our federal partners in protecting Kittatinny Ridge and the surrounding land and ensuring it will be sustained for years to come. Not only does this designation help strengthen our national defense, but it will also ensure we can continue to preserve our natural resources, encourage outdoor recreation, and support Pennsylvania farmers.”

Federal, state, and local governments own about 17% of the landscape. Private landowners hold most of the land. The new Kittatinny Ridge Sentinel Landscape (KRSL) designation will assist in defining zoning and protecting land to the east, south, and west of Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG).

“Home to headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard, FTIG is the busiest National Guard training facility in the nation,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This designation assists in protecting critical land and air space our service members and civilian partners train in, while demonstrating our commitment to preserving our natural resources and farmland.”