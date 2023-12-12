​Annville, PA - This year, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agency officials have recognized and thanked 1,000 new Commonwealth employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States as part of the annual Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign.

Those honored received a lapel pin featuring our nation’s flag and the Commonwealth flag signifying their dual military and state public service. Employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force regardless of component are eligible for program participation and recognition. More than 18,000 state employees have been honored since 2019.

“Our veterans and our service members have served our nation and fought for our freedoms, and I am proud to be able to honor members of the military who work for the Commonwealth,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Military service is a valuable resource, and the Commonwealth provides numerous opportunities for our service members including free job counseling and priority in referrals to job openings. My Administration will continue to ensure that the brave men and women who protected our freedoms can prosper here in the Pennsylvania.”

The Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign also raises awareness about federal and state veteran benefits, encourages registration in the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry, and informs state employees about mentoring opportunities within our veterans’ communities. Veterans, family members and people who work with veterans can register for the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry by going to www.register.dmva.pa.gov.

“As a service member, the recipients of the lapel pin served in defense of our nation. As state employees, they transformed that success by continuing to serve the citizens of the Commonwealth,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “We are thankful for their dedication both in and out of uniform.”

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania currently employs approximately 14,000 employees with military service. Eligible veterans are given priority in the referral to job openings and training opportunities, with disabled veterans receiving the highest priority. Interested veterans can also reach out to Veterans’ Employment Representatives at any of the statewide Pennsylvania CareerLink Offices for free job counseling, training referrals, and job placement services.

“Approximately 17 percent of Commonwealth employees have served in the military, making us one of the largest employers of veterans in the state,” said Office of Administration Secretary Neil Weaver. “The skills and knowledge that veterans bring to the workplace are invaluable, and we are fortunate to have these extraordinary individuals working for the Commonwealth as public servants and leaders.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

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