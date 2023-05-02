Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), and the Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) broke ground on a new $97 million, 200-bed long-term care building for veterans in need of skilled nursing and memory care at the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home (HVH) campus in Duncansville, Blair County. The HVH is one of six veterans' homes operated by the DMVA, and currently 240 veterans reside at the campus. “Our veterans served our country and defended our freedoms – they have sacrificed for us and they deserve world-class care so they can age with dignity,” said Governor Shapiro. “The new state-of-the-art expansion of the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home will provide hundreds more Pennsylvania veterans and dedicated staff with the modern facility they need for the future. Under the leadership of Major General Schindler from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Acting Secretary McNeil from the Department of General Services, my Administration will make sure we are fulfilling our obligation to provide our veterans with the best possible care.” “Pennsylvania’s veterans have served and sacrificed for all of us, and we owe them the very best care we can provide. That is exactly what this new building will offer – modern features for our residents and staff to enjoy,” said Major General Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “In less than two years, our residents will call this land we are currently standing on their new home. Thank you to everyone who is making this happen, including ongoing support from Governor Shapiro, and to the Duncansville community for their incredible source of support for our veterans and their spouses.” “This year, the Department of General Services’ Capital Projects Team will lead the planning, design, procurement and construction for 392 projects across the Commonwealth, but this project resonates strongly with me because I once served alongside many of the men and women who will benefit from the high-level of care offered within and outside these invisible walls,” said Acting Secretary Reggie McNeil. “At DGS, our mission is to help government operate more efficiently, effectively, and safely – delivering exceptional value for all Pennsylvanians. I thank DMVA for allowing us to carry out our mission here today.” The new building will be located on the site of a former administration building on the HVH campus grounds, which was demolished in 2019. The new, three-floor building will be approximately 161,000 square feet and will include furnished single and double-occupancy rooms to accommodate 200 residents needing either skilled nursing or memory care. Additional features include a dietary department/kitchen, dining rooms on each unit, a community room, chapel, activity room, therapy space, pharmacy, canteen, library, and barber/beauty shop. The new building, which is being paid for with state and federal funding, is slated to be completed in 2025.The 113-acre HVH campus was established in 1977, though current buildings date to 1953. Residency is open to Pennsylvania veterans and their spouses. Photos from the groundbreaking ceremony and renderings of the new facility can be viewed here. For more information about admission, employment or volunteer opportunities at one of Pennsylvania’s six veterans' homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more about the homes by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.