Harrisburg, PA – Through bipartisan efforts between the Shapiro Administration and the Pennsylvania General Assembly, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce that due to changes established in Act 60 of 2024, signed by Governor Shapiro in July, the annual income threshold for a retired Pennsylvanian to qualify for a reduced vehicle registration fee was increased, allowing more people to be eligible for this benefit. Additionally, some veterans may now be eligible for free vehicle registration and titling fees.

“We’re glad that these changes in the law help make things a little easier for older Pennsylvanians and our veterans,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “PennDOT and the Shapiro Administration are committed to working with the General Assembly on commonsense changes like these that have a direct, positive impact on people’s lives.”



Previously, the annual income threshold for a retired customer to qualify for a reduced registration fee of $11 annually was $19,200. Beginning December 16, 2024, the annual income threshold increases to $29,906 and will be subject to annual Consumer Price Index adjustments.



“As we age, many of us find ourselves hitting the road less, yet paying the same registration fee as those who drive more frequently. With the changes to the annual income limits, these reduced fees will enable more older adults to save some money to spend on other necessities while still having peace of mind on their vehicle’s registration,” said Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich. “Thanks to Governor Shapiro, the General Assembly, and PennDOT for keeping older adults a priority.”



For qualifying customers to receive the reduced vehicle registration fee of $11, they must complete and submit Form MV-371, “Application for a Retired Person’s Processing Fee of a Vehicle Registration.” Customers should attach the completed form to their invitation to renew and return it to PennDOT to be processed. The $11 annual fee will be applied after the application is processed. More information on eligibility requirements can be found on PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

