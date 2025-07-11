Annville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) encourages veterans who need assistance with locating their lost DD Form 214 (DD-214) and other military documents to contact the DMVA so they can get credit for time served and receive veteran benefits they have earned.

The DD-214 is a Department of Defense document issued upon a servicemember's retirement, separation, or discharge from active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces. It contains information needed to verify military service for benefits, retirement, employment, and membership in veterans' organizations. Without this key document, there could be significant delays when a veteran seeks benefits earned through their military service.

“Helping veterans receive the benefits they earned from serving this nation is a priority for DMVA, and that always starts with having the right paperwork to prove military service,” said Keith Graham, executive director of Veterans Affairs. “We invite veterans to reach out if they need help. Veterans are even welcome to stop by our new Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center in Jonestown for walk-in service. Our team of accredited veteran service officers is standing-by ready to assist.”

The DMVA can also assist with locating the DD-215, which is used to correct errors or make additions to a DD-214, helping to assure that veterans have accurate discharge documentation.

Over the past fiscal year, the DMVA has responded to more than 2,300 requests, including 400 phone calls, for assistance with finding military records.



The easiest way to manage military documents and avoid having to frantically search for them is to make sure they are filed in a safe place immediately upon leaving the military.

Anyone needing assistance from the DMVA to locate their DD-214/215, or other military documentation, can call toll-free 1-800-547-2838, e-mail RA-REQ@pa.gov, or stop by the Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center at 40 Fisher Ave., Jonestown, PA 17038. More information about locating military documents can be found by visiting the Records Request Program.



Another way to stay in touch is for veterans, family members and people who work with veterans to sign up for the DMVA’s Veterans Registry by visiting www.register.dmva.pa.gov.

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