Today, the Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously confirmed Governor Josh Shapiro’s nominee, Brigadier General John R. Pippy, to lead the Pennsylvania National Guard as Adjutant General and serve as head of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Governor Shapiro is committed to supporting the Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) — and Adjutant General Pippy’s confirmation will ensure the Shapiro Administration is able to continue serving Pennsylvania servicemembers, veterans, and their families effectively.



“Ensuring the PA National Guard is able to effectively serve our communities, our Commonwealth, and our country and that the DMVA is able to deliver for Pennsylvania service members, veterans, and their families is critically important to my Administration,” said Governor Shapiro. “Brigadier General Pippy has the experience and readiness to lead on day one — and I look forward to working with him and the men and women of the PA National Guard and the DMVA to continue delivering for all Pennsylvanians.”



"I am humbled and truly honored to serve as the 55th Adjutant General of Pennsylvania,” said Brigadier General John R. Pippy. “Serving with the members of the Pennsylvania National Guard and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is a privilege that I hold with the utmost respect. I look forward to continuing to work with our service members, families, veterans, and DMVA employees to ensure that we are Always Ready and Always There when our Commonwealth or Country needs us.”

Brigadier General John Pippy previously served as Director, Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard. He led the integration of strategic and joint staff issues for over 13,000 Soldiers and 4,100 Airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard. He also led the administration, coordination, planning, development, and execution of all Joint Staff programs that prepare the state for contingency operations in either a federal or state emergency to include man-made or natural disasters, and federal mobilizations.

Prior to that, Brigadier General Pippy served the Land Component Commander for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard (Fort Indiantown Gap, PA). He concurrently served in a dual hat role as the Deputy Chief of Engineers for National Guard Affairs at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Headquarters (Washington, D.C).

Brigadier General Pippy was also the commander of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (Scranton, PA) and Commander of FEMA Region 3 Homeland Response Force. His previous key assignments included Construction Facilities Maintenance Officer for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Commander of the 876th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Johnstown, PA), Operations Officer for the 2nd Infantry Brigade, 28th ID (Washington, PA), and a deployment to the Middle East from September 2016 to July 2017 as the Engineer Director and Headquarters Battalion Commander of Special Operations Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve.

Brigadier General Pippy graduated from the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering. He was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas where he served as a Sapper Platoon Leader, A&O Platoon Leader and Company Executive Officer within the 20th EN Battalion (MECH).

After serving on active duty, Brigadier Generale Pippy joined the Army Reserve and was assigned as the Detachment Commander of the 316th EN DET (Prime Power). In March of 2003, he deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as the Commander of the 332nd EN CO (Kittanning, PA).

Brigadier General Pippy transferred to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2004 and was assigned to the JFHQ. While there, he held the positions of Facility Management Officer, Facility Engineer, and Design Management Branch Chief. Later, he was assigned to HQ, 28th ID as the G3 Engineer Operations Officer and then the 28th ID Division Engineer. Brigadier General Pippy joined the 2nd Infantry Brigade, 28th Infantry Division in 2011 as the Brigade Operations officer and was later selected for Command of the 2nd Brigade Special Troops Battalion in 2014.

Brigadier General Pippy is a graduate of the Engineer Officer Basic Course, the Engineer Captains Career Course, the United States Army Command General Staff Officer Course, the U.S. Army War College, and the Senior Leader Course at the Baltic Defense College. He also earned a Master of Arts degree in International Relations from Irish American University, a National Security Management Executive Education Certificate from Syracuse University Maxwell School, and the General and Flag Officer Homeland Security Executive Seminar Program, John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Executive Education.

Brigadier General Pippy’s awards and decorations include the Combat Action Badge, the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Engineer Regiment’s Bronze Order of the De Fleury Medal.

Brigadier General Pippy is a resident of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Kathy. They have one adult daughter, Katelyn.