Annville, PA - Pennsylvania’s six long-term care veterans homes, operated by the Departmentof Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), will honor their residents, family members and staff with week-long festivities during the annual State Veterans’ Homes Week June 11-17, 2023.

“This is a special time of year at our veterans homes,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “This June, we celebrate the service of our vets, their families, and our dedicated staff. It is just tremendous that each of our homes has organized an entire week of festivities. We know that there is no place like home. We work daily to provide comfort and outstanding care to our veterans and their spouses — giving each resident a warm and caring home. Together we serve our veterans.”

Throughout the week, residents will enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment such as a carnival, musical and comedy performances, barbecues and picnics, military ceremonies, and a petting zoo. Activities like these greatly benefit the residents by increasing their social connections and promoting a more active lifestyle. The cost for most of these activities are paid for by each home’s Resident Welfare Fund. Donations to these funds can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov.

In addition to offering year-round recreational and leisure activities, each veterans home provides residents with essential equipment and furnishings, on-site medical and pharmacy services, physical and occupational therapy, and 24-hour nursing care. Other special amenities at each home include a library, snack bar/gift shop commonly known as the “Canteen,” transportation services, barber and beauty services, and in-house chapels and chaplains for spiritual guidance and fellowship.

The celebrations will be taking place at DMVA’s six veterans homes – the Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home in Philadelphia, the Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center in Scranton, the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home in Duncansville, the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Erie, the Southeastern Veterans’ Center in Spring City, and the Southwestern Veterans’ Center in Pittsburgh.

To view the proclamation from Gov. Josh Shapiro, click here.

For more information about admission, employment or volunteer opportunities, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more about the homes by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

# # #