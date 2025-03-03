Annville, PA – As we celebrate Women’s History Month in March, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds drivers that purchasing one of the women veterans license plates recognizes the importance of women who served and supports programs assisting the approximately 63,000 women veterans in Pennsylvania.

The Honoring Our Women Veterans license plate is available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds. Each plate costs $40, with $15 going directly to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF). The VTF regularly issues grants to statewide charitable organizations assisting veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs. The grants are used to aid veterans in need of shelter, essential goods and other services.

“Women’s History Month can serve as a great reminder to show support to our women veterans by purchasing one of our women veterans license plates,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “These plates signify the gratitude that Pennsylvanians have for all that our women veterans have done in defense of our nation.”

In December 2024, the Shapiro Administration announced six new military license plates to honor Pennsylvania veterans, with three of these plates specifically honoring women veterans.

The new women veterans plates are:

· Honoring Our Women Veteran Motorcycle Registration Plate – A special fund registration plate allowing applicants to purchase the plate for a fee of $41, with $15 going to the Veterans’ Trust Fund to support programs and resources assisting women veterans. Applicants must submit a completed MV-914, “Application for Honoring Our Veterans Special Fund Registration Plate.”

· Women Veteran Motorcycle Registration Plate – This standard issue motorcycle plate is available for a fee of $26 and consists of plate colors of white, blue, and gold and bears a graphic representing women veterans. Applicants must submit a completed MV-150V, “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate,” and a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214 “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers,” or a legible photocopy of the front and back of their DD2(RET), “United States Uniformed Services Identification Card (Retired).”

· Women Veteran Registration Plate - This standard issue plate is available for a fee of $26 and consists of plate colors of white, blue, and gold and bears a graphic representing women veterans. Applicants must submit a completed MV-150V, “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate,” and a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214 “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers,” or a legible photocopy of the front and back of their DD2(RET), “United States Uniformed Services Identification Card (Retired).”

The remaining three plates recognize service members who received medals or honors for individual achievements or deployments. The plates are the standard license plate colors of white, blue, and gold and bear a graphic of the medal awarded. For a fee of $26, the plates are available for use on passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.

These other new plates include:

· Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal Registration Plate – Applicants must submit a completed MV-150, “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate,” and a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214 “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers” indicating they were awarded the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

· Operation Inherent Resolve Veterans Plate – Applicants must submit a completed MV-150P, “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate,” and a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214 “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers” indicating they participated in Operation Inherent Resolve against the Islamic State and the Levant, which encompasses campaigns in Iraq, Syria, and Libya.

· Borinqueneers Congressional Gold Medal Registration Plate - Applicants must submit a completed MV-150P, “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate,” and a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214 “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers” indicating they served in the 65th Infantry Regiment – The Borinqueneers – or other evidence or having received the Congressional Gold Medal.

“Women have proudly served our nation with courage and dedication for generations, stepping up in times of war and peace,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Our new Women’s Veteran plates are a simple yet powerful way to show our support and gratitude. The Honoring Our Women Veteran Motorcycle Registration plate goes even further by providing an additional opportunity to support vital services for women veterans, with a portion of the plate fee directly benefitting programs that assist them.”

The DMVA is continuing to offer Honoring Our Veterans license plates for passenger cars, trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds, and motorcycles for $41 each, with $15 from each plate also going to the VTF.

In addition to the sales of these license plates, there are a variety of programs designed to help fund the VTF in support of Pennsylvania’s nearly 700,000 veterans. To learn more about how to purchase these plates and support the VTF, visit www.vtf.pa.gov or follow DMVA at www.facebook.com/padmva , https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva.

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