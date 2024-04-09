​Annville, PA – During National Volunteer Month, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is thanking the hundreds of volunteers who selflessly donate their time and talents to the staff and residents in its six veterans homes.

“Volunteers serve a vital role at each of our veterans homes, assisting residents and enhancing their living experience,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Each of these individuals contribute to the sense of community within our homes and we thank them for their time and commitment to our residents.”

Volunteers provide crucial assistance to the staff at the homes, including transporting residents to events, helping during mealtime, participating in fun activities, staffing the snack stand, and accompanying on field trips.

Throughout the month, each home is recognizing volunteers with special events, including dinners, luncheons, and ceremonies. Senior leaders from the agency will visit each home to personally thank the volunteers.

The breakdown of recognition events, number of volunteers and the hours served at each home is as follows. Media are permitted to attend.

Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home (DVVH), Philadelphia (Philadelphia County): The DVVH will hold a volunteer recognition luncheon at the home on April 23 at 11:30 a.m. At that time, 33 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 2,305 volunteer hours in 2023.

Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center (GMVC), Scranton (Lackawanna County): The GMVC will give a service pin to every volunteer and follow with a recognition picnic in June during State Veterans Homes Week. At that time, 43 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 2,178.5 volunteer hours in 2023.

Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home (HVH), Hollidaysburg (Blair County): The HVH will hold a volunteer recognition reception at the home on April 10 at 1 p.m. During this event, individual volunteers and service organizations that sponsor events for their residents will be recognized. They will also award plaques to a Volunteer of the Year and a Service Organization of the Year, as well as certificates to volunteers with a high number of hours. In 2023, a total of 328 volunteers contributed a collective 3,973 volunteer hours to HVH.

Pennsylvania Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home (PSSH), Erie (Erie County): The PSSH will host a volunteer recognition reception at the home on April 25 at 7 p.m. During this event, 115 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 2,200 volunteer hours in 2023.

Southeastern Veterans’ Center (SEVC), Spring City (Chester County): The SEVC will hold an offsite volunteer luncheon on April 24 at 11:30 a.m. During this event, two high school students will be recognized with the Presidential Service Award for exceeding 100 hours in less than one year. In 2023, a total of 92 active volunteers contributed a collective 4,015 volunteer hours to SEVC.

Southwestern Veterans’ Center (SWVC), Pittsburgh (Allegheny County): The SWVC will host a volunteer recognition breakfast at the home on April 23 at 9 a.m. During this event, eight volunteers will be recognized with the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. SWVC will host a Volunteer Social & Open House on April 25 to celebrate their 763 volunteers for their collective 4,530 volunteer hours in 2023.

In addition to individual volunteers, hundreds of community organizations and veterans organizations also volunteer to assist with activities at the homes throughout the year.





For more information about admission, employment or volunteer opportunities at one of Pennsylvania’s six veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more about the homes by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.