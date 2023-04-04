Annville, PA - During National Volunteer Month, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is thanking the hundreds of volunteers who selflessly donate their time and talents to the staff and residents in our six veterans homes.

“We are proud of the incredible staff at our veterans homes and recognize they could not provide this high level of care without the assistance of volunteers who assist on a daily basis,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “These dedicated volunteers brighten each day for our residents. They are an incredible asset to our team.”

Volunteers provide crucial assistance to the staff at the homes, including transporting residents to events, helping during mealtime, participating in fun activities, staffing the snack stand, and accompanying on field trips.

Throughout the month, each home is recognizing volunteers with special events, including dinners, luncheons, and ceremonies. Senior leaders from the agency will visit each home to personally thank the volunteers.

The breakdown of recognition events, number of volunteers and the hours served at each home is as follows. Media are permitted to attend.

Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home (DVVH), Philadelphia (Philadelphia County): The DVVH will hold a volunteer recognition luncheon at the home on April 20 at 11:30 A.M. At that time, 18 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 1,250 volunteer hours in 2022.



The DVVH will hold a volunteer recognition luncheon at the home on April 20 at 11:30 A.M. At that time, 18 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 1,250 volunteer hours in 2022. Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center (GMVC), Scranton (Lackawanna County): The GMVC will give a service pin to every volunteer and follow with a recognition picnic in June during State Veterans Homes Week. At that time, 35 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 2,509 volunteer hours in 2022.



The GMVC will give a service pin to every volunteer and follow with a recognition picnic in June during State Veterans Homes Week. At that time, 35 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 2,509 volunteer hours in 2022. Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home (HVH), Hollidaysburg (Blair County): The HVH will hold a volunteer recognition reception at the home on April 12 at 1:00 P.M. During the event, 195 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 3,110 volunteer hours in 2022.



The HVH will hold a volunteer recognition reception at the home on April 12 at 1:00 P.M. During the event, 195 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 3,110 volunteer hours in 2022. Pennsylvania Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home (PSSH), Erie (Erie County): The PSSH will host a volunteer recognition reception at the home on April 18 at 7:00 P.M. During this event, 125 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 2,500 volunteer hours in 2022.



The PSSH will host a volunteer recognition reception at the home on April 18 at 7:00 P.M. During this event, 125 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 2,500 volunteer hours in 2022. Southeastern Veterans’ Center (SEVC), Spring City (Chester County): The SEVC will hold an offsite volunteer luncheon on April 19 at 12:00 P.M. During this event, 36 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 2,832 volunteer hours in 2022.



The SEVC will hold an offsite volunteer luncheon on April 19 at 12:00 P.M. During this event, 36 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 2,832 volunteer hours in 2022. Southwestern Veterans’ Center (SWVC), Pittsburgh (Allegheny County): The SWVC will host a volunteer recognition breakfast at the home on April 18 at 9:00 A.M. During this event, 169 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 1,487 volunteer hours in 2022.

In addition to individual volunteers, hundreds of community organizations and veterans organizations also volunteer to assist with activities at the homes throughout the year.

For more information about admission, employment or volunteer opportunities at one of Pennsylvania’s six veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more about the homes by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joe Butera, Jobutera@pa.gov



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