Annville, PA – Newly gathered data shows that the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) Cyber Protection Team provided 1,170 hours of free cybersecurity training throughout the commonwealth in 2025, saving Pennsylvanians nearly $600,000.

The PANG Cyber Protection Team provides cybersecurity training on vulnerability and critical infrastructure assessments, penetration testing, and network monitoring. The training teaches Pennsylvanians how to recognize, avoid, and respond to online threats such as phishing attacks, malware, and data breaches.

“Increased funding will help meet rising cybersecurity demands while safeguarding our communities and the critical systems they rely on,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Expanding these efforts will also strengthen coordination between state and local partners, ensuring organizations across Pennsylvania are better prepared to prevent, detect, and respond to evolving cyber threats.”

Pennsylvania is known to be a high-value target for cyberattacks because of its vast critical infrastructure, healthcare, and finance sectors.

“Protecting our communities today means strengthening our defenses in cyberspace,” said Lt. Col. Christine Pierce, director, Cyber Operations. “The Pennsylvania National Guard Cyber Protection Team is providing critical training to local governments, schools, and infrastructure partners so they can recognize, prevent, and respond to evolving cyber threats. We appreciate the continued investment at the state level as it helps ensure these essential services remain available to protect Pennsylvanians and the systems we rely on every day.”

In the months ahead, the Pennsylvania National Guard Cyber Protection Team will continue managing its busy workload, while working to expand its reach to serve more communities across the commonwealth.

“Working with the Pennsylvania National Guard Cyber Protection Team has provided us with valuable insights and guidance to strengthen our cybersecurity posture,” said Brian Paulhamus, director of technology, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. “Their penetration testing and assessments deliver actionable findings that help us identify gaps, improve our defenses, and better safeguard the sensitive information entrusted to us by Pennsylvania residents. We strongly recommend their services to organizations looking to enhance their cybersecurity readiness. Their partnership has been instrumental in advancing our technical capabilities and supporting our long-term resilience.”

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal would increase funding for PANG’s Cyber Protection Team which would help to meet the increase in additional cyber operations to support state and county agencies.

Organizations interested in cybersecurity assessment should call 717-712-6474 or 717-861-3416 to check eligibility and availability.

You can also learn more about the DMVA by following us at www.facebook.com/padmva , https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva,

https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva.