​Annville, PA - The PA VETConnect network continued to grow throughout 2023, surpassing 2,000 veteran resources and providing much-needed assistance to veterans and their families in the areas of homelessness, employment, mental health, women veteran challenges, addiction and much more. The program is maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

PA VETConnect is a statewide outreach initiative designed to better serve the commonwealth’s more than 700,000 veterans, the fourth largest veteran population in the country. It identifies and cultivates new community partnerships to simultaneously broaden referral capabilities and connect veterans to the best possible resources, regardless of the township, county or region where they reside.

“We are proud of how well PA VETConnect has been able to assist our veterans,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Year after year, this award-winning program continues to not only expand its available resources, but also the number of veterans it assists.”

Launched in 2019, PA VETConnect has assisted more than 10,000 veterans and their families.

The engine driving this program is a 15-member outreach team blanketing the commonwealth. The team members not only discover new resources to assist veterans within their communities and across the commonwealth, but serve as liaisons between veteran advocates and DMVA.





To request assistance, or for more information about PA VETConnect or other DMVA programs and services, visit www.dmva.pa.gov.





You can also learn more about the DMVA by following us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera, jobutera@pa.gov -

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