Pa. Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home Celebrates Wreaths Across America

Annville, PA - Today, members of the community and volunteers from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ (DMVA) Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) in Erie placed wreaths on 1,358 graves in its Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in coordination with the national Wreaths Across America program. The annual event places wreaths at more than 4,000 locations across America, at sea and abroad to honor service members who have served and sacrificed.



“Working with the community to assure that every veteran buried in our cemetery is honored with a wreath on their grave is an incredible tradition we are proud to continue,” said Cheri Spacht, PSSH commandant. “This tradition of wreath laying will help to solidify the legacy of service and sacrifice made by all interred here.”

The PSSH is one of six veterans homes operated by the DMVA in Pennsylvania and the only one which maintains an active veterans cemetery. The home has traditionally held a ceremony to remember those interred in its cemetery, which was established in 1886 and includes graves dating back to the Civil War era.



The wreaths were placed by hundreds of volunteers and were funded by generous donations from individuals and organizations throughout the community. The Civil Air Patrol, Erie Composite Squadron 502 posted and retired the colors. An active member of each branch of the U.S. military placed a wreath to begin the afternoon of wreath laying.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera, jobutera@pa.gov -

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