Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (FACI) officially formalized their partnership today through the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program (SPP).

Through the SPP, the PANG and FACI will conduct frequent military-to-military engagements. Initial focus areas for the partnership include non-commissioned officer (NCO) professional development, disaster response, medical readiness, and aviation operations.

Following today's ceremonial events in Philadelphia, the Ivorian delegation will travel to Fort Indiantown Gap to tour premier training facilities and begin operationalizing joint training initiatives.

“Today marks the beginning of a profound relationship between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “By formally uniting our forces through the State Partnership Program, we are committing to shared strategic goals: enhancing regional stability, improving crisis response, and building a professional, interoperable force. I am proud to say that through the partnership program Pennsylvania has continued to connect with nations beyond the military and form meaningful relationships that improve all areas of our common lives.”

The signing ceremony took place at the historic 23rd Street Armory in Philadelphia, bringing together senior military and diplomatic leaders from both the United States and Côte d’Ivoire. Pippy and Gen. Lassina Doumbia, Chief of the General Staff of the Côte d'Ivoire Armed Forces, signed the official accord, initiating a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship.

Also in attendance at today’s signing, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger.

The ceremony highlights not only the military collaboration but also the deep “whole-of-society” connections between Pennsylvania and Côte d'Ivoire. The two regions already share significant economic ties, particularly through the agricultural and maritime sectors.

“Pennsylvania and Côte d’Ivoire share important economic ties, particularly through agriculture, trade, and the Port of Philadelphia,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Today’s agreement helps deepen those connections while fostering new opportunities for collaboration across industries. The relationships built through the State Partnership Program have the potential to generate lasting economic benefits, strengthen international cooperation, and reinforce Pennsylvania’s position as a global leader in commerce and innovation.”

In 2025, trade between Côte d’Ivoire and Pennsylvania totaled more than $557.2 million, accounting for approximately 22 percent of the entire U.S. trade with the Ivory Coast. The Port of Philadelphia is the center of this economic bond, serving as the main U.S. entry point for the West African country’s cocoa used by major chocolate companies in the commonwealth. In total, Pennsylvania companies imported approximately $477 million worth of products from Côte d’Ivoire in 2025 ― 25 percent of that country’s imports into the U.S.

"This partnership is another example of how food security is national security," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "Agriculture teaches patience, stewardship, and the value of investing in future generations. The strongest harvests are built over time through careful cultivation, and the same is true of international partnerships. The relationship between Pennsylvania and Côte d’Ivoire is built upon shared values of hard work, entrepreneurship, resilience, and optimism for the future.”

Philadelphia also played host to Côte d'Ivoire’s first World Cup game in 2026, which ended in a 1-0 victory over Ecuador. Additionally, Côte d'Ivoire’s ‘Les Éléphants’ selected Philadelphia Union’s stadium, Subaru Park, as its official Team Base Camp training site for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Côte d'Ivoire becomes the Pennsylvania National Guard’s second state partner. Since 1993, the PANG has maintained a highly successful and active participation in the State Partnership Program, demonstrating a proven track record of fostering enduring international relationships.

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