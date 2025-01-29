Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy Now Accepting Applications for Summer Session

The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) is accepting applications for its next class of cadets which begins in July 2025. There is no tuition cost to attend. Meals, housing, uniforms, and school supplies are provided at no charge.

The academy is now offering a new online Eligibility Checker, which will lead to the link to the full application for an easier and quicker application process. New applicants also have the option of having an application mailed to them by emailing the academy at RA-MVPACHALLENGE@pa.gov , or by calling 717-861-7767 or 717-861-8831.

The program is off to a great start in January 2025, as we welcomed 55 incoming cadets for the current class,” said Steve Grossman, KSCA director. “It is truly incredible to watch our cadets grow into exceptional young men and women while here at the academy. I encourage anyone who has interest in our program to consider submitting an application or calling for more information.”

The KSCA is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance at obtaining their basic education, learn leadership, self-discipline, and responsibility to build a better life.

The opening of the academy at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) in Lebanon County in July 2022 formally established the National Guard Bureau’s Youth ChalleNGe Program in Pennsylvania.

The program is open to 16- to 18-year-old Pennsylvania residents who are failing to progress in high school or may not be on a clear path to graduating. Applicants must be willing to be drug free, free of felony convictions, and voluntarily commit to the program. The first 22-weeks of the program consists of residential training at FTIG followed by 24-months of mentorship back in their home communities.

The KSCA conducts two classes a year, one starting in mid-July and the other in mid-January. Applications are accepted all year long.



The KSCA is a joint effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and the National Guard Bureau in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

Cadets are introduced to the military structure and focus on eight core components: Academic Excellence; Physical Fitness; Leadership/Followership; Responsible Citizenship; Job Skills; Service to the Community; Health and Hygiene; and Life Coping Skills. Graduates often receive high school credits, credentials, or a GED.

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 200,000 cadets have graduated from Youth Challenge academies nationwide (including programs no longer in operation).

This award-winning program has been recognized as one of the nation’s most effective and cost-efficient programs for targeting youth who have dropped out of school or are at the greatest risk for not satisfactorily progressing, or are unemployed or under employed.

The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program currently operates 38 Youth ChalleNGe sites in 29 states and territories. The program is both federally and state funded.

More details, including the online application, can be found at Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy .

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