Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy Graduates Second Class of 2023

​Annville, PA - Today, 23 Cadets from the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) graduated from the 22-week residential phase of the program on their way to a brighter future.

The KSCA is designed to give challenged teens a second chance at obtaining their basic education and the opportunity to learn leadership, self-discipline, and responsibility while working toward finishing their education and building a better life. The Cadets participated in numerous community service events throughout the program, including volunteering at food banks, assisting with the annual March for the Fallen, and maintaining cemetery, park, and military ceremony grounds.

The Cadets will now complete a one-year mentorship phase of the program throughout various communities while they continue their education, join the workforce, or enter the military.

“It was a pleasure to see these determined Cadets graduate from the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s Adjutant General and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “It takes a special person to dig deep inside of themselves and produce power and character they didn’t know they had. They all have done just that! Congratulations to each cadet on meeting their goals and unlocking the potential they each had inside themselves.”

The opening of the academy at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) in Lebanon County in July 2022 formally established the National Guard Bureau’s Youth ChalleNGe Program in Pennsylvania.

The program is open to 16- to 18-year-old Pennsylvania residents who are failing to progress in high school or may not be on a clear path to graduating. Applicants must be willing to be drug free, free of felony convictions, and voluntarily commit to the program. The program lasts for 17 ½ months, with the first 22-weeks consisting of residential training at FTIG followed by one year of mentorship back in their home communities.

“As the former chairman of the Pennsylvania House Education Committee, I was honored to sponsor the legislation that authorized the creation of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy,” said commencement speaker Stan Saylor, former Pennsylvania state representative. “Since first visiting Maryland’s Free State Challenge Academy in 2016 I became a firm believer in this program’s highly structured approach that creates an alternative pathway to success for high school dropouts and those struggling in traditional educational environments. As a legislator, I was determined to make this opportunity available to Pennsylvania’s at-risk youth and I’m honored to speak at this ceremony recognizing the many amazing accomplishments of the program’s third graduating class of Cadets.”

The KSCA is a joint effort between the DMVA and the National Guard Bureau in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

The KSCA is now accepting applications for its next class, slated to begin in January.

For detailed eligibility requirements and to begin the application process, visit our Eligibility and Admissions webpage. If you prefer to have an application mailed to you or would like to talk with someone about this program, please contact the academy by emailing RA-MVPACHALLENGE@pa.gov, or by calling 717-861-7767 or 717-820-2936.

Cadets are introduced to the military structure and focus on eight core components: Academic Excellence; Physical Fitness; Leadership/Followership; Responsible Citizenship; Job Skills; Service to the Community; Health and Hygiene; and Life Coping Skills. Graduates often receive high school credits, credentials, or a GED. There is no tuition cost to attend. Meals, housing, uniforms, and school supplies are provided at no charge.

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 200,000 young people have completed the ChalleNGe program nationwide. This award-winning program has been recognized as one of the nation’s most effective and cost-efficient programs for targeting youth who have dropped out of school or are at the greatest risk for not satisfactorily progressing, are unemployed or under employed.

The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program currently operates 40 Youth Challenge sites in 28 states and territories. The program is both federally and state funded.

More details about Pennsylvania’s KSCA can be found at www.dmva.pa.gov/KeystoneStateChallengeAcademy.

NOTE: Photos and video from this event will be available at www.pacast.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Angela Watson, Watsona@pa.gov -

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