Annville, PA – Today, 56 cadets from the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) graduated from the 22-week residential phase of the program on their way to a brighter future.

The KSCA is designed to give challenged teens a second chance at obtaining their basic education and the opportunity to learn leadership, self-discipline and responsibility, while working toward finishing their education and building a better life. In addition to academic work and career training, the cadets participated in and completed 2,467 hours of community service throughout the program, including volunteering at food banks, assisting with the annual March for the Fallen, along with maintaining cemetery, park and military ceremony grounds

Along with aiding the community, their efforts are estimated to have saved up to $89,157.38 in labor costs. The cadets will now complete a 24-month mentorship phase of the program throughout their various communities while they pursue their future endeavors.

“The level of dedication, energy and pride by this class was truly inspiring,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “DMVA is proud to be a part of something that creates such profound impacts across the commonwealth. We are excited to watch the continued growth of the cadets and are certain they have paved themselves paths to brighter futures.”

The opening of the academy at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) in Lebanon County in July 2022 formally established the National Guard Bureau’s Youth ChalleNGe Program in Pennsylvania.

The program is open to 16 to 18-year-old Pennsylvania residents who are failing to progress in high school or may not be on a clear path to graduating. Applicants must be willing to be drug free, free of felony convictions, and voluntarily commit to the program. The first 22-weeks of the program consist of residential training at FTIG followed by 24-months of mentorship back in their home communities.

“Class 26-1 has shown personal growth beyond measure," said Steve Grossman, KSCA program director. "From academics to community service initiatives, these young men and women are certainly on their ways to brighter, productive lives. We strongly encourage 16–18-year-olds and their families to contact us and learn more about this cost-free, successful program. Our 200-plus graduates to date clearly proves this program works to build better tomorrows for our cadets.”

Cadets are introduced to the military structure, focusing on eight core components: Academic Excellence; Physical Fitness; Leadership/Followership; Responsible Citizenship; Job Skills; Service to the Community; Health and Hygiene; and Life Coping Skills. Graduates often receive high school credits, credentials or a GED. There is no tuition cost to attend. Meals, housing, uniforms and school supplies are provided at no charge.

The KSCA is a joint effort between the DMVA and the National Guard Bureau in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

Class 26-2 will begin July 12. Though still accepting applicants, the roster is rapidly filling; eligible applicants may be placed on a wait list until the spring Class 27-1, which begins January, 2027. Applicants are still urged to complete the application for consideration.

For detailed eligibility requirements and to begin the application process, visit our Eligibility and Admissions webpage. If someone prefers to have an application mailed to them or would like to talk with someone about this program, they can contact the academy by emailing RA-MVPACHALLENGE@pa.gov, or by calling 717-861-7767 or 717-820-2936.

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 200,000 young people have completed the ChalleNGe program nationwide. This award-winning program has been recognized as one of the nation’s most effective and cost-efficient programs for targeting youth who have dropped out of school, or are at the greatest risk for not satisfactorily progressing, are unemployed or under-employed.

The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program currently operates 37 Youth Challenge sites and nine Job ChalleNGe Programs in 29 states and territories, with 2,400 employees.

More details about Pennsylvania’s KSCA can be found at www.dmva.pa.gov/KeystoneStateChallengeAcademy .

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