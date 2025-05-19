Annville, PA – This Memorial Day, one way to honor the fallen and pay tribute to those who have served is by donating to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund.

The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, stands in lasting tribute to those who served our state and nation in times of war and peace. This monument is nationally recognized as the largest veterans’ memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.

“Since World War II, more than a million brave men and women have given their lives to defend the freedoms we enjoy every day,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “Supporting the Veterans’ Memorial helps preserve their legacy. Every donation ensures this tribute remains strong and enduring—a place where their sacrifice is honored and never forgotten.”

One hundred percent of donations go toward the upkeep such as landscaping, lighting, and fountains as well as needed maintenance for structural and cosmetic components throughout the memorial. Donations are tax-deductible.

Donations can be made to the Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial Trust Fund online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or by sending a check made payable to the "Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial Trust Fund” and mailed to: DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 9-26, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002. Donations can be made “In Honor Of,” “In Memory Of” or “On Behalf Of.”

Anyone interested in supporting additional veteran’s causes can visit www.donate.dmva.pa.gov to consider contributing to the Veterans’ Trust Fund, the Military Family Relief Assistance Program or any of the six Veterans Homes Resident Welfare Funds.

For information about any of the DMVA’s services or programs for veterans visit www.veterans.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva , https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva , https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva .

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