Jonestown, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania’s Adjutant General John Pippy, who is also head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center — a new, state-funded hub that brings walk-in services and support directly to veterans and their families under one roof.

The Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center, which opened to the public on June 3, is the first of several planned regional outreach centers that reflect the Shapiro Administration’s forward-thinking approach to serving the nearly 700,000 veterans across the Commonwealth — the fifth largest veteran population in the nation — including more than 80,000 veterans in Lebanon County and the surrounding counties of Dauphin, Berks, Lancaster, and Schuylkill.

“Our veterans have sacrificed for us, serving our nation to defend our freedoms — and they deserve a Commonwealth that cares for and invests in them,” said Governor Shapiro. “It’s an honor to be here today to cut the ribbon on Pennsylvania’s first in-person veterans’ resource center and open new doors on this one-stop-shop for the brave men and women who have served our Commonwealth and our country. We owe our veterans more than just our gratitude — we owe them real support and that’s why my Administration is making it easier than ever for veterans and their families to access the care, benefits, and services they’ve earned.”

The Lickdale Center provides in-person access to accredited veteran service officers who assist with navigating and applying for military benefits. It also includes state-of-the-art conference rooms, private meeting areas, and training spaces for advocacy groups and service organizations. The center is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

“This is more than just a building — it’s a commitment to the men and women who have served our country,” said Adjutant General Pippy. “By bringing together federal, state, and community partners in one space, we can help veterans address complex challenges and connect to the benefits they’ve earned through their service.”

The center also includes increased privacy, improved access to DMVA staff, and a welcoming, community-focused environment. In addition to DMVA service officers, organizations like CareerLink will be stationed on-site to offer additional support. In addition to accredited veterans service officers from DMVA, community-based advocacy groups like CareerLink will also be stationed on-site to support veterans.

With recent federal changes to veterans’ benefits — including the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act — many veterans are revisiting their eligibility and require additional assistance. Veterans are encouraged to bring military paperwork, such as a DD-214, though staff can also help locate missing documents.

Governor Shapiro’s Broader Commitment to Pennsylvania Veterans

The Governor’s commitment to Pennsylvania’s veterans goes beyond the new Lickdale Center:

In 2024, the Shapiro Administration helped veterans secure over $1 billion in earned compensation and pension benefits for the second year in a row.

helped veterans secure over in earned compensation and pension benefits for the second year in a row. The Governor has invested $1.9 million in workforce development through the Veterans Employment Program (VEP) to connect veterans with job opportunities.

through the to connect veterans with job opportunities. In 2023, the Governor hosted the groundbreaking for a $97 million long-term care facility at the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home , which will offer modern skilled nursing and memory care to Pennsylvania veterans.

at the , which will offer modern skilled nursing and memory care to Pennsylvania veterans. His Administration has restored county mental health funding and established a Behavioral Health Council to improve mental health support for veterans.

and established a to improve mental health support for veterans. Through the Military Occupational Crosswalk , veterans receive help transferring their military experience into occupational licenses and civilian careers.

, veterans receive help transferring their military experience into occupational licenses and civilian careers. Over the last two years, the Commonwealth has invested an additional $65 million in workforce training programs, including apprenticeships and technical education that benefit veterans along with grants for the Veterans Employment Program (VEP) and PA Veteran Farming Network.

The Lickdale Center is the first in a planned network of DMVA outreach hubs designed to make services more accessible, convenient, and veteran-centered across the Commonwealth — helping to ensure no one who served our country is left behind. Governor Shapiro remains committed to ensuring that veterans who have served Pennsylvania and defended our freedoms can prosper here in the Commonwealth.

For more information, visit the DMVA website at dmva.pa.gov, or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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