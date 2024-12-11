Philadelphia, PA - Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro joined Brigadier General John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s Acting Adjutant General and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), for an annual holiday visit to the Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home (DVVH). The visit was also attended by Department of Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen, several National Guard members, and employees of the DMVA.

Governor Shapiro, Brig. Gen. Pippy, and other special guests brought holiday cheer to residents, their families, and staff. The highlight of the visit was a meet-and-greet with three World War II veterans residing at the DVVH, who are 99, 100, and 101 years old.

“Spending time with the residents and staff at our veterans’ home is always meaningful, but it’s especially important during the holiday season,” said Governor Shapiro. “We are able to enjoy this time of year with our families because of the sacrifices made by the men and women who put on the uniform to defend our freedoms. Our veterans have served our Commonwealth and our country, and my Administration is proud to support them every day.”

“We all lead busy lives, but it is important to take time during the holiday season to let veterans and those who care for them know how much they mean to us,” said Brig. Gen. Pippy. “Spending time with veterans is one of the great blessings of my job. I am grateful to share this experience with Governor Shapiro, Secretary Bogen, and everyone else who took time to be here today.”

The Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home is one of six state-operated veterans’ homes under the Shapiro Administration. Throughout the holiday season, Brig. Gen. Pippy and DMVA members are visiting each home, which collectively house more than 1,100 veterans and their spouses. Pennsylvania is home to nearly 800,000 veterans, the fourth-largest veteran population in the United States.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has prioritized support for Pennsylvania’s veterans. In the 2024-25 budget, Governor Shapiro secured a record $1.1 billion in compensation and pension benefits for veterans — a 10 percent increase over the previous year. Over the past year, accredited veteran service officers — supported by the DMVA — have assisted with more than 1,100 veteran inquiries each month, helping veterans connect to their earned benefits.

The Administration has also dedicated $1.4 million in the 2024-25 budget to establish a new walk-in outreach center near Fort Indiantown Gap, offering a one-stop resource for servicemembers, veterans, and their families to access benefits and support.

In the last two years, the Shapiro Administration has supported a broad range of initiatives benefiting veterans. These include improvements to veteran care facilities, such as a new long-term care facility at Pennsylvania’s largest veterans’ home in Hollidaysburg, as well as restoring county mental health funding and creating a Behavioral Health Council to strengthen mental health support for veterans. The Administration also helps veterans transition to civilian life through the Military Crosswalk program which assists veterans in obtaining occupational licenses and jobs.

Additionally, the Administration has invested an additional $61 million over two years in workforce training programs, including apprenticeships and technical education, which benefit veterans in the workforce, along with grants for the Veterans Employment Program (VEP) and PA Veteran Farming Network.

As the holiday season continues, Governor Shapiro and the DMVA reaffirm their commitment to honoring Pennsylvania’s veterans and ensuring their sacrifices are met with meaningful support.

MEDIA CONTACT: Governor’s Press Office: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov -

# # #

​

