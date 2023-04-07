Annville, PA - Exciting and career-enhancing opportunities in long-term health care await hard-working and compassionate people who want to care for American veterans and their spouses at the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) in Erie, Erie County.

The PSSH is looking to hire registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, and nurse aid trainees. Onsite interviews and conditional offers may be made the day of the event. Please bring two forms of identification.

Anyone interested can learn more and even apply by attending the PSSH job fair from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 20 at 560 East Third Street, Erie, PA 16507.

Working at the PSSH is an opportunity to broaden a career, learn new skills, and enjoy the comradery of fellow employees who care for men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces. The PSSH is one of six veterans homes operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

“The Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home is an ideal workplace for health care professionals to grow their skills in a rewarding career taking care of men and women who served our nation,” said Cheri Spacht, PSSH commandant. “Our patriotic and uplifting work environment is a bonus that staff won’t find anywhere else in the health care industry.”

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.

The PSSH will continue to host its weekly Walk-in Wednesdays hiring events from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM throughout the year, providing the public a convenient way to explore employment opportunities and possibly receive a conditional job offer on the spot without having to schedule an interview.

For questions regarding the PSSH job fair call 814-878-4943. Please apply for the position you are interested in prior to attending the job fair at www.employment.pa.gov. You can also apply for other DMVA positions across the state.

For more information about admission, employment, or volunteer opportunities at Pennsylvania’s veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joe Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

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