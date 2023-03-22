Annville, PA - Exciting and career-enhancing opportunities in long-term health care await hard-working and compassionate people who want to care for American veterans and their spouses at the Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center (GMVC) in Scranton, Lackawanna County.

The GMVC is looking to hire registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants. Onsite interviews and conditional offers may be made the day of the event. Please bring two forms of identification.

Anyone interested can learn more and even apply by attending the GMVC job fair from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 6 at 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

Working at the GMVC is an opportunity to broaden a career, learn new skills, and enjoy the comradery of fellow employees who care for men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces. The GMVC is one of six veterans homes operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

“Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center is the ideal environment for health care professionals looking to embark on a satisfying career caring for men and women who served our nation,” said Vito P. Ruggiero, GMVC commandant. “Having the honor to be employed here is like living in a history book daily. It is truly humbling to care for someone who sacrificed so much and were willing to write a blank check payable to the United States of America for any amount, up to and including their life. Our positive, upbeat work environment is infectious, and we welcome new employees looking to join a team of inspiring, professional workers.”

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.

The GMVC will continue to host its weekly Walk-in Wednesdays hiring events from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM throughout the year, providing the public a convenient way to explore employment opportunities and possibly receive a job offer on the spot without having to schedule an interview.

For questions regarding the GMVC job fair call 570-961-4408. Please apply for the position you are interested in prior to attending the job fair at www.employment.pa.gov. You can also apply for other DMVA positions across the state.

For more information about admission, employment, or volunteer opportunities at Pennsylvania’s veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.