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    Eligible Pennsylvania Veterans Can Apply Now for DMVA’s Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension

    April is Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month.

    Eligible Pennsylvania veterans can receive an additional $150 per month from the state’s Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension program.

    April 02, 2026

    Annville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is encouraging eligible veterans to apply now for a monthly pension offered through the state’s Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension program. The DMVA is promoting the benefit to increase awareness as the Amputee Coalition observes National Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month in April.

    Pennsylvania veterans who qualify for the pension receive $150 per month. Currently, there are 2,500 veterans across the commonwealth enrolled in the program.

    “The sacrifices made by service members in uniform should never be forgotten—especially when those sacrifices lead to permanent, life-altering injuries,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “The state has an obligation to care for veterans who have suffered significant losses, and the Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension is one way Pennsylvania provides that support. Any veteran who might qualify for the benefit should submit an application.” 

    To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

    ·         have been a resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military;

    ·         Have received a discharge under conditions other than dishonorable; and

    ·         have a service-connected disability rating of 40% or higher in each of two or more limbs (arms/hands or legs/feet) as determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. 

    To apply, Pennsylvania veterans should contact their County Director of Veterans Affairs in the county they reside. More information about the DMVA Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension program can be found at Pension Program.

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    DMVA Media Contacts

    Angela Watson

    Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Media

    Joseph Butera

    Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Media