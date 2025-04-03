Annville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wants veterans who may qualify for a monthly pension through the state’s Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension program to apply now. The DMVA is helping to raise awareness as the Amputee Coalition recognizes National Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month in April.

Pennsylvania veterans who qualify for the pension receive $150 per month. Currently, there are 2,400 veterans across the commonwealth enrolled in the program.

“It is important that we never forget the sacrifices our service members make while in uniform. Sometimes those sacrifices come in the form of life-long injuries,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “It is our responsibility to aid those with extreme loss and the Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension is one way we can do that. I encourage all eligible veterans to apply for these benefits.”

To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

have been a resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military;

have received Honorable or Under Honorable Conditions discharge; and

have a service-connected disability rating of 40% or higher in each of two or more limbs (arms/hands or legs/feet) as determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

To apply, Pennsylvania veterans should contact their County Director of Veterans Affairs in the county they reside. More information about the DMVA Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program can be found at Pension Program.

You can also learn more about the DMVA by following us at www.facebook.com/padmva , https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or

https://x.com/padmva.



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