Annville, PA – Pennsylvania’s long-term care veterans homes, operated by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), will honor their residents, family members and staff with week-long festivities during the annual Veterans’ Homes Week June 14-21, 2025.

"Each year, we come together to honor and celebrate the veterans, families, and dedicated staff at our veterans homes," said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA. "The care and effort that go into planning these events reflect just how deeply we value our heroes and the professionals who support them. Together we are one team with one mission of serving those who have served."

Throughout the week, residents will enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment such as a carnival, musical and comedy performances, picnics, parades, campfires, military ceremonies, and a petting zoo. Activities like these greatly benefit the residents by increasing their social connections and promoting a more active lifestyle. The cost for most of these activities are paid for by each home’s Resident Welfare Fund. Donations to these funds can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov.

In addition to offering year-round recreational and leisure activities, each veterans home provides residents with essential equipment and furnishings, on-site medical and pharmacy services, physical and occupational therapy, and 24-hour nursing care. Other special amenities at each home include a library, snack bar/gift shop commonly known as the “Canteen,” transportation services, barber and beauty services, and in-house chapels and chaplains for spiritual guidance and fellowship.

The celebrations will be taking place at the following veterans homes – the Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home in Philadelphia, the Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center in Scranton, the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Erie, the Southeastern Veterans’ Center in Spring City, and the Southwestern Veterans’ Center in Pittsburgh. Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home in Duncansville held their Veterans’ Homes Week celebration in May.

For more information about admission, employment or volunteer opportunities, visit Veterans Homes . You can also learn more about the homes by following DMVA at www.facebook.com/padmva, https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva.

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