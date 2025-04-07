Annville, PA – During National Volunteer Month, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is thanking the hundreds of volunteers who selflessly donate their time and talents to the staff and residents in its six veterans homes.

“Our volunteers are an important part of the day-to-day operations of our veterans homes, providing much-needed assistance and always showing a friendly smile,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Our homes run much smoother with each of these individuals volunteering their time. We thank them for their commitment to our residents.”

Volunteers provide crucial assistance to the staff at the homes, including transporting residents to events, helping during mealtime, participating in fun activities, staffing the snack stand, and accompanying on field trips.

Throughout the month, each home is recognizing volunteers with special events, including dinners, luncheons, and ceremonies. Senior leaders from the agency will visit each home to personally thank the volunteers.

The breakdown of recognition events, number of volunteers and the hours served at each home is as follows. Media are permitted to attend.

Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home (DVVH), Philadelphia (Philadelphia County): The DVVH will hold a volunteer recognition luncheon at the home on April 22 at Noon. At that time, 40 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 3,582 volunteer hours in 2024.

Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center (GMVC), Scranton (Lackawanna County): The GMVC will give a service pin to every volunteer and follow with a recognition picnic in June during State Veterans Homes Week on June 18. At that time, 32 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 2,030 volunteer hours in 2024.

Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home (HVH), Hollidaysburg (Blair County): The HVH will hold a volunteer recognition reception at the home on April 23rd at 1 p.m. During this event, individual volunteers and service organizations that sponsor events for their residents will be recognized. In 2024, a total of 50 volunteers contributed a collective 3,180 volunteer hours to HVH. In addition, 39 service organizations contributed 2,010 volunteer hours at off-campus events and trips hosting residents of the HVH.

Pennsylvania Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home (PSSH), Erie (Erie County): The PSSH will host a volunteer recognition reception at the home on April 24 at 6 p.m. at Calamari’s in Erie. During this event, 115 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 11,040 volunteer hours in 2024.

Southeastern Veterans’ Center (SEVC), Spring City (Chester County): The SEVC will hold a summer picnic on June 4 at 2 p.m. In 2024, a total of 106 active volunteers contributed a collective 6,607 volunteer hours to SEVC.

Southwestern Veterans’ Center (SWVC), Pittsburgh (Allegheny County): The SWVC will host a volunteer recognition breakfast at the home on April 22 at 10 a.m. During this event, 18 volunteers will be recognized with the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. SWVC will host a Volunteer Social and Open House on April 24 to celebrate their 758 volunteers for their collective 5,342 volunteer hours in 2024.

In addition to individual volunteers, hundreds of community organizations and veterans organizations also volunteer to assist with activities at the homes throughout the year.

For more information about admission, employment or volunteer opportunities at one of Pennsylvania’s six veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes . You can also learn more about the homes by following DMVA at www.facebook.com/padmva , https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva,

https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva.

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