Annville, PA – The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) is now accepting applications for its January 2026 class — and for the first time, prospective cadets can apply online through a simpler, faster process. There is no tuition cost to attend, and meals, housing, uniforms, and school supplies are provided at no charge.

The new online eligibility checker at pa.gov/ksca helps applicants quickly confirm they qualify before completing the full application. Applicants can also request a mailed form by emailing RA-MVPACHALLENGE@pa.gov or calling 717-861-7767 or 717-861-8831.

“In July, we welcomed our largest class of cadets into the program, so it is growing rapidly in popularity,” said Steve Grossman, KSCA director. “It’s truly inspiring to see these young individuals grow into confident, capable leaders during their time with us. If you or someone you know is interested in the program, I encourage you to apply or reach out to learn more about how this program builds brighter futures.”

The KSCA is designed to give teens in jeopardy of not graduating on time or dropping out of school a second chance at obtaining their basic education and much more. Cadets learn leadership, self-discipline, job skills, health and hygiene, values of community service and civic duty, physical fitness, and responsibility to build a better life.

The online application and eligibility checker were both developed by the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) in collaboration with the DMVA to provide a simpler and more streamlined application experience. Previously, applicants had to print and mail a completed form to DMVA. The eligibility checker allows individuals to confirm they are eligible for the academy before they invest the time and effort to submit a full application. The application instructions and questions were also rewritten using plain language that is clear and easy to understand.

“The new online application represents a major leap forward in making access to this vital program simpler, faster, and more efficient,” said Bry Pardoe, CODE PA Executive Director. “By modernizing the application process, we’re encouraging more young people to take the first step toward a brighter future through their participation in the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy.”

The opening of the academy at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) in Lebanon County in July 2022 formally established the National Guard Bureau’s Youth ChalleNGe Program in Pennsylvania.

The program is open to 16- to 18-year-old Pennsylvania residents who are failing to progress in high school or may not be on a clear path to graduating. Applicants must be willing to be drug free, free of felony convictions, and voluntarily commit to the program. The program lasts for five and one-half months as a residential phase and 24 months of mentorship by academy staff back in their home communities.

The KSCA conducts two classes a year, one starting in mid-July and the other in mid-January. Applications are accepted all year long. The KSCA is a joint effort between the DMVA and the National Guard Bureau in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

Cadets are introduced to the military structure and focus on eight core components: Academic Excellence; Physical Fitness; Leadership/Followership; Civic Responsibility; Job Skills; Service to the Community; Health and Hygiene; and Life Coping Skills. Graduates work to receive high school credits, credentials, or a GED.

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 220,306 cadets have graduated from Youth Challenge academies nationwide (including programs no longer in operation).

This award-winning program has been recognized as one of the nation’s most effective and cost-efficient programs for youth who have dropped out of school or are at the greatest risk for not satisfactorily progressing or are unemployed or under employed.

The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program currently operates 37 Youth ChalleNGe sites in 29 states and territories. The program is both federally and state funded. More details can be found at pa.gov/ksca.

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