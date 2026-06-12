Annville, PA – Next week, Pennsylvania’s six long-term care veterans homes, all operated by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), will honor their residents, family members, and staff with week-long festivities during the annual Veterans Homes Week, June 14-21, 2026.

"Each year, we come together in celebration of the veterans, families and dedicated staff at all six of DMVA’s veterans homes," said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA. "The care and effort put forth in planning these events reflect just how deeply we honor and value our heroes, as well as the professionals who support them each day. Together, we are one team with one mission, serving those who have served this commonwealth.”

Throughout the week, residents will enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment: carnival games; live musicals; comedy performances; picnics; parades; military ceremonies; petting zoos; bingo matches; and car shows. Activities like these greatly benefit the residents by increasing their social connections and promoting a more active lifestyle. The costs for most of these activities are paid for by each home’s Resident Welfare Fund. Donations to these funds can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov.

In addition to offering year-round recreational and leisure activities, each veterans home provides residents with essential equipment and furnishings, on-site medical and pharmacy services, physical and occupational therapy, as well as 24-hour nursing care. Other special amenities at each home include a library, snack bar/gift shop, more commonly known as the “Canteen,” transportation services, hair-care services, and in-house chapels, with chaplains, for spiritual guidance and fellowship.

The celebrations will be taking place at the following veterans homes – the Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home, Philadelphia; the Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center, Scranton; the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home, Erie; the Southeastern Veterans’ Center, Spring City; the Southwestern Veterans’ Center, Pittsburgh; and the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home, Duncansville.

Additional information for the week’s events can be found on each of the home’s newly launched Facebook pages in the time leading to the celebration. Each home’s respective page can be found by searching for its name on the platform.

For more information about admission, employment or volunteer opportunities, visit the Veterans Homes section on the DMVA Website. You can also learn more about the homes by following DMVA social media at www.facebook.com/padmva, https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva.