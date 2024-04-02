​Annville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wants veterans who may qualify for a monthly pension through the state’s Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension program to apply now. The DMVA is helping to raise awareness as the Amputee Coalition recognizes National Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month in April.

Pennsylvania veterans who qualify for the pension receive $150 per month. Currently, there are more than 2,300 veterans across the Commonwealth enrolled in the program.

“Pennsylvania’s veterans bravely served this state and our nation, often at great peril,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “It is our duty to care for those who served.”

To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

have been a resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military;

have received Honorable or Under Honorable Conditions discharge; and

have a service-connected disability rating of 40% or higher in each of two or more limbs (arms/hands or legs/feet) as determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

To apply, Pennsylvania veterans should contact their County Directors of Veterans Affairs in the county they reside. More information about the DMVA Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program can be found at Pension Program.

Visit DMVA online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

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