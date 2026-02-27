Annville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announces its mobile veterans outreach team is available for free throughout the state to assist veterans by obtaining information and initiating benefit claim paperwork through the assistance of accredited veterans service officers.

The DMVA brings essential services directly to veterans and can be booked online for community events such as county fairs, festivals and more. Our team offers no-cost, on-site assistance with veterans’ benefits, supported by DMVA’s accredited veterans service officers.

“As the commonwealth’s largest veteran advocate, DMVA takes great pride in our outreach initiatives and our ability to connect with veterans in their communities,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “If you are hosting a community event, we hope you consider having our outreach team in attendance to work with veterans and help connect them to the benefits they deserve and earned through their selfless service to this nation.”

Over the past year outreach efforts supported 468 events, touting 8,471 veteran interactions. Of those interactions, more than 1,000 were with women veterans. Additionally, the DMVA outreach team worked with more than 2,800 veteran family members and caregivers. The team also coordinated events with county directors of veterans affairs, veterans service organizations, as well as state and local officials to maximize both awareness and attendance.

There are a wide range of federal, state and county benefits available to qualified veterans and their families, and DMVA’s accredited veterans service officer outreach staff can be an excellent source of information and assistance. Such benefits might include service-connected disability compensation, pensions, VA health care benefits, burial benefits, education benefits, vocational rehabilitation, veterans homes, long-term care, and much more.

For more details on how to request an outreach team for a community event, visit the Mobile Veterans Outreach Teamwebpage or visit DMVA at www.dmva.pa.gov.

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