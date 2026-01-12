Annville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds veterans that applying for or reviewing their veterans' benefits should be a priority in the new year.

“While the new year is looked at as a fresh start for many, it is also the ideal time for veterans to meet with an accredited veteran service officer to review their circumstances and ensure they are receiving the maximum benefits earned through their service and sacrifice,” said Keith Graham, executive director of veterans programs and services. “Health conditions and financial positions change, and new laws are passed, often amending eligibility requirements in a favorable way for veterans. It is worth checking with an accredited veterans services officer for a benefits review, at no cost.”

Graham says the federal Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 that expanded VA health care and disability benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances, along with Act 27 of 2024, which excluded veterans' disability-related payments from income in need-based state benefits, are prime examples of recently passed laws that have changed eligibility for thousands of veterans across the commonwealth.

“Veterans should not hesitate to seek help applying for or reviewing their benefits, and they should never pay for this service,” said Graham. There are more than 200 accredited veterans services officers in Pennsylvania, all available to assist veterans for free. Assistance is available through the DMVA, county offices and several veteran service organizations around the commonwealth.”

Graham reiterated that safeguarding military paperwork, especially the DD Form 214 or earlier discharge documents, which are used to verify military service, is an important first step in securing benefits. Having this paperwork is essential when a veteran or survivor wants to start a benefits review.

The easiest way to manage military documents is to make sure they are filed in a safe place immediately upon leaving the military. Veterans often find that filing their documents for free with their county recorder of deeds is an easy way to secure them until needed, which can often be

decades into the future. Anyone needing help in locating their military documentation can count on assistance by calling DMVA toll-free at 800-547-2838 or e-mailing: RA-REQ@pa.gov.

A complete list of county veterans affairs directors, with their contact information, can be found here: County Directors. Contact information for other accredited veterans services officers can be found here: Veterans Services Officers.

In addition to connecting with a county director or a veterans services officer, Graham recommends that every one of Pennsylvania’s nearly 700,000 veterans – the seventh-largest veteran population in the nation – should sign up for the PA Veterans Registry. This extremely helpful, free tool electronically delivers timely news and information about the many events, benefits, programs and services available to veterans. Veterans, family members and those who work with veterans can sign up online at Pennsylvania Veterans Registry.

Learn more about the DMVA by visiting us online at www.pa.gov/agencies/dmva or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.x.com/padmva.