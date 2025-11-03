Annville, PA – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) today announced that the 2026-27 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans. The DMVA will award VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations, and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.

Past awards have supported everything from ensuring military veterans and their families can have healthy, nutritious food to providing service dogs and expanding transportation services for veterans across the Commonwealth.

Interested applicants are encouraged to join a TEAMS meeting that will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2025 at 11 a.m. where an overview of the grant guidelines, timeline, and application will be provided. There will be an opportunity for questions at the end of the meeting. Slides from the meeting will be made available for those unable to attend.

Interested parties can email ra-mvvettrustfund@pa.gov to receive the Teams link.

“Veterans and their families have given so much in service to our country, and it’s our duty to stand by them when they need us most,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Thanks to the support of the VTF, Pennsylvania can honor their sacrifices and ensure they are never forgotten. This grant program unites us in a shared mission—to support and celebrate Pennsylvania’s heroes.”

Grant Funding Availability

Grant funding is available for new, innovative or expanded programs or services operated by the county directors of veterans affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The area of emphasis for applicants in this category is Veterans’ outreach initiatives

Grant funding is available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code. Funding priorities for applicants in this category are:

· Mental health and behavioral health

· Transportation

· Employment

Since 2013 when the grant program began, 312 grants totaling $8,141,860 have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania.

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate their county juror stipend; when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs, or motor vehicle registrations; when purchasing Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plates; when purchasing Honoring our Women Veterans standard license plate; or through private donations.

The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.pa.gov/dmva/donate or mailed to: Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center,

Attn: PA Veterans’ Trust Fund, 40 Fisher Avenue, Jonestown, PA 17038-8202.

The Shapiro Administration remains committed to ensuring that veterans who have served Pennsylvania and defended our freedoms can prosper here in the commonwealth. That commitment has included:

· In 2025, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs opened the Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center in Lebanon County, offering walk-in services to veterans in need of assistance with finding paperwork or accessing programs.

· In 2024, the Shapiro Administration helped veterans secure over $1 billion in earned compensation and pension benefits for the second year in a row.

· The governor has invested $1.9 million in workforce development through the Veterans Employment Program (VEP) to connect veterans with job opportunities.

· In 2023, the governor hosted the groundbreaking for a $97 million long-term care facility at the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home, which will offer modern skilled nursing and memory care to Pennsylvania veterans.

· His Administration has restored county mental health funding and established a Behavioral Health Council to improve mental health support for veterans.

· Through the Military Occupational Crosswalk, veterans receive help transferring their military experience into occupational licenses and civilian careers.

· Over the last two years, the commonwealth has invested an additional $65 million in workforce training programs, including apprenticeships and technical education that benefit veterans along with grants for the Veterans Employment Program (VEP) and PA Veteran Farming Network.

To learn more about the VTF and the grant application process, visit Veterans' Trust Fund or follow DMVA at www.facebook.com/padmva, https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva.



