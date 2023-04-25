Annville, PA - Exciting and career-enhancing opportunities in long-term health care await hard-working and compassionate people who want to care for American veterans and their spouses at the Southeastern Veterans’ Center (SEVC) in Spring City, Chester County.

The SEVC is looking to hire registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, food service and custodial workers, semi-skilled laborers, maintenance repairmen, therapeutic activities aids, and equipment operators. Onsite interviews and conditional offers may be made the day of the event. Please bring two forms of identification.

Anyone interested can learn more and even apply by attending the SEVC job fair from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Tuesday, May 9 at 1 Veterans Dr., Spring City, PA 19475.

Working at the SEVC is an opportunity to broaden a career, learn new skills, and enjoy the comradery of fellow employees who care for men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces. The SEVC is one of six veterans homes operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

“Working at our home affords employees the opportunity to grow professionally while caring for America’s heroes,” said Brian Gula, SEVC commandant. “The patriotic culture here sets our home apart from other long-term care facilities, making any job at this home special and coveted.”

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.

The SEVC will continue to host its weekly Walk-in Wednesday hiring events from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM throughout the year, providing the public a convenient way to explore employment opportunities and possibly receive a conditional job offer on the spot without having to schedule an interview.

For questions regarding the SEVC job fair, call Desiree Cortes at 610-948-2487. Please apply for the position you are interested in prior to attending the job fair at www.employment.pa.gov. You can also apply for other DMVA positions across the state.

For more information about admission, employment, or volunteer opportunities at Pennsylvania’s veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joe Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

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