Annville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announces its Mobile Veterans Outreach Vans are available throughout the state to assist veterans in obtaining information and initiating benefit claim paperwork through the assistance of DMVA accredited veteran service officers.

The DMVA brings essential services directly to veterans and can be booked online for community events such as county fairs, festivals, and more! Our vans offer no-cost on-site assistance with veterans benefits thanks to our accredited veteran service officers.

“We pledge to see that every veteran who is eligible for benefits related to their dedicated service receives those benefits,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “When our outreach vans travel to events in communities throughout Pennsylvania, veterans are provided with a convenient way to apply for benefits at no cost thanks to our team of accredited veteran service officers.”

The DMVA also staffs outreach teams throughout Pennsylvania communities that build relationships with veteran advocates, and connect veterans in need of specific services with those advocates.

Over the past year, outreach efforts supported 190 events (35 by scheduling an outreach van) with nearly 4,000 veteran interactions. These teams also coordinate events with county directors of Veterans Affairs, veteran service organizations, and local and state officials to maximize awareness and attendance.

There are a wide range of federal, state and county benefits available to qualified veterans and their families, and DMVA’s accredited veteran service officer outreach staff can be an excellent source of information and assistance. Such benefits might include service-connected disability compensation, pensions, VA health care benefits, burial benefits, education benefits, vocational rehabilitation, active service bonuses, veterans homes long-term care, and much more.



For more details on how to request a van for a community event, visit the Mobile Veterans Outreach Vans webpage or visit DMVA at www.dmva.pa.gov.

You can also learn more about the DMVA by following us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera, jobutera@pa.gov -

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