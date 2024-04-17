Annville, PA - Exciting and career-enhancing opportunities in long-term health care await dedicated and compassionate people who want to care for American veterans and their families at the Southwestern Veterans’ Center (SWVC) in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

The SWVC is looking to hire registered nurses, registered nurse supervisors, licensed practical nurses, and nurse aides. Onsite interviews and conditional offers may be made the day of the event. Please bring two forms of identification.

Anyone interested can learn more and even apply by attending the SWVC job fair from

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at 7060 Highland Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15206.

Working at the SWVC is an opportunity to broaden a career, learn new skills, and enjoy the comradery of fellow employees who care for those who served in the United States Armed Forces. The SWVC is one of six veterans homes operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

“It is a great honor to have the opportunity to give back to veterans who have served and sacrificed so much for our nation,” said Barry Lowen, SWVC interim commandant. “We look forward to expanding our SWVC team with professionals who share a desire to provide quality care to our veterans and their spouses.”

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.

The SWVC will continue to host its weekly Walk-in Wednesday hiring events from

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. throughout the year, providing the public a convenient way to explore employment opportunities and possibly receive a job offer on the spot without having to schedule an interview.

For questions regarding the SWVC job fair, call Jamie Cuthbert at 412-665-6868. Please apply for the position you are interested in prior to attending the job fair at www.employment.pa.gov. You can also apply for other DMVA positions across the state.

For more information about admission, employment, or volunteer opportunities at Pennsylvania’s veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera, jobutera@pa.gov -

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