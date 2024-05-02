Annville, PA - Exciting and career-enhancing opportunities in long-term health care await dedicated and compassionate people who want to care for American veterans and their spouses at the Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home (DVVH) in Philadelphia.



The DVVH is looking to hire registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nurse aides. Onsite interviews and conditional offers may be made the day of the event. Please bring two forms of identification.



Anyone interested can learn more and apply by attending the DVVH job fair from

10 a.m.–3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at 2701 Southampton Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.

Working at the DVVH is an opportunity to broaden a career, learn new skills, and enjoy the comradery of fellow employees who care for men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces. The DVVH is one of six veterans homes operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

“At Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home, employees have the opportunity to serve the brave men and women who once served our nation,” said Margo Coleman, DVVH commandant. “DVVH ensures all residents and staff can thrive in a fun and patriotic work environment.”

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.

The DVVH will continue to host its weekly Walk-in Wednesdays hiring events from

11 a.m.–3 p.m. throughout the year, providing the public a convenient way to explore employment opportunities and possibly receive a conditional job offer on the spot without having to schedule an interview.

For questions regarding the DVVH job fair call Melanie Scott at 215-856-2710 or Jaime Doyle at 215-856-2836. Please apply for the position you are interested in prior to attending the job fair at www.employment.pa.gov. You can also apply for other DMVA positions across the state.

For more information about admission, employment, or volunteer opportunities at Pennsylvania’s veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera, jobutera@pa.gov -

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