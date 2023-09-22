DMVA Holds Inaugural Recognition Awards Ceremony

Annville, PA - In its inaugural year, a new employee recognition program developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is honoring its first recipients. Today, more than 60 DMVA employees received awards for exemplary commitment to their work with servicemembers, veterans and their families.

“We are fortunate to have so many outstanding individuals who have dedicated their careers to supporting our Pennsylvania servicemembers and veterans,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Whether they are providing healthcare to residents in our veterans homes or facilitating outreach and services across the Commonwealth, these staff members have consistently shown dedication and commitment to serving those who served.”

The DMVA Employee Recognition Program includes awards for Innovation, Outstanding Achievements, Employee of the Year and more.

The highest level of recognition, the TAG Award, (The Adjutant General Award) recognizes an employee or team responsible for creating positive change improving the lives of PA veterans.

This years’ recipient of the TAG Award is Travis Davis, executive director of Long-Term Care in the DMVA’s Bureau of Veterans Homes.

Davis took on his role during the tail-end of the Pandemic. Through his leadership he has made key improvements to the operation of the DMVA’s six veterans homes. Ultimately, the decisions he has made in operations, structure and processes have ensured our residents receive the best care.

The 2023 DMVA Employee of the Year is Judith Penzone, a registered nurse at Gino Merli Veterans’ Center in Scranton, Pa. Penzone is honored for her exemplary job performance and mentorship of fellow DMVA staff.

The DMVA employs more than 1,800 civilian personnel in communities statewide.

*Photos available upon request

To learn more about the DMVA, visit us online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joe Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

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