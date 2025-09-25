DMVA Holds Annual Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony

Annville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department and Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) honored employees across the agency for exemplary work serving servicemembers, veterans and their families, during an awards ceremony held at the Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home (DVVH) in Philadelphia, PA.

“The individuals recognized today have displayed exemplary service to our veterans, service members, our cadets and our commonwealth,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “From our veteran homes to our programs and outreach, to Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) and our Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy, each recipient is making a tremendous impact on our mission as a department.”

The DMVA Employee Recognition Program includes awards for Innovation, Outstanding Achievements, Employee of the Year and more.

The highest level of recognition, the TAG Award (The Adjutant General Award), recognizes an employee or team responsible for creating positive changes improving the lives of PA veterans.

This year’s recipient of the TAG Award is Kristian Ali, Therapeutic Activities Supervisor at DVVH. Kristian has a willingness to always go above and beyond by finding unique and meaningful opportunities that impact on residents’ lives. An example is her development of a relationship with Warrior Canine Connection, an organization that trains service dogs for veterans. Kristian arranged for a unique eight-week class at the home to train the future service dogs, while providing residents with the opportunity to assist.

The 2025 DMVA Employee of the Year is Clark Romberger, Environmental Supervisor at Fort Indiantown Gap. Romberger is honored for his exemplary job performance and dedication to cost-saving efforts that enhance operations and efficiency at FTIG.

The DMVA employs more than 2,500 civilian personnel in communities statewide.

To learn more about the DMVA, visit us online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

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