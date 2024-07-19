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Annville, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) offers financial assistance to veterans who are facing an unexpected financial hardship. The Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) program provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their beneficiaries with financial relief for necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel, and clothing.

“The VTA grants have helped thousands of veterans and their families who have fallen on hard times financially,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “By ensuring that all eligible veterans and beneficiaries receive the help they need when a hardship arises, we are sending a clear message that you are not alone, help is available, and we appreciate all you have done for our nation. We encourage everyone who needs assistance and meets the requirements to apply.”

Since the inception of the VTA, DMVA has awarded more than $6.7 million to assist over 4,800 servicemembers, veterans, and their families with emergent financial needs.

Eligible veterans or their beneficiaries can qualify for an amount not to exceed $1,600 in a 12-month period. Eligibility requirements include: a person who served in the Armed Forces of the United States (discharged under honorable conditions), died in service or was killed in action, or suffered a service-connected disability.

For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility and needed documentation, go to Veterans Temporary Assistance. To apply, eligible veterans should contact the County Veterans Affairs Directors in the county in which they reside.

Learn more about the DMVA by visiting us online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

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