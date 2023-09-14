Annville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is highlighting exciting and career-enhancing opportunities in long-term health care for hard-working and compassionate people at the Southwestern Veterans’ Center (SWVC) in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

The SWVC is looking to hire registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse aides and nurse aide trainees. Onsite interviews and conditional offers may be made the day of the event. Please bring two forms of identification.

Anyone interested can learn more and apply by attending the SWVC job fair from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7060 Highland Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15206.

Working at the SWVC is an opportunity to broaden a career, learn new skills, and enjoy the comradery of fellow employees who care for those who served in the United States Armed Forces. The SWVC is one of six veterans homes operated by the DMVA.

“If you are looking to advance your career in health care, then the Southwestern Veterans’ Center has a job for you,” said Rich Adams, SWVC commandant. “We invite you to join our team, and help us take care of the men and women who took care of us with their service to our nation.”

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.

The SWVC will continue to host its weekly Walk-in Wednesday hiring events from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM throughout the year, providing the public a convenient way to explore employment opportunities and possibly receive a job offer on the spot without having to schedule an interview.

For questions regarding the SWVC job fair, call Jamie Cuthbert or Natalie Fewell at 412-665-6706. Please apply for the position you are interested in prior to attending the job fair at www.employment.pa.gov. You can also apply for other DMVA positions across the state.



For more information about admission, employment, or volunteer opportunities at Pennsylvania’s veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

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