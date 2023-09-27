Annville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is highlighting exciting and career-enhancing opportunities in long-term health care for hard-working and compassionate people at the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) in Erie, Erie County.

The PSSH is looking to hire registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants. Onsite interviews and conditional offers may be made the day of the event. Please bring two forms of identification.

Anyone interested can learn more and apply by attending the PSSH job fair from 1:00-5:00 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 560 E. 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507.

Working at the PSSH is an opportunity to broaden a career, learn new skills, and enjoy the comradery of fellow employees who care for those who served in the United States Armed Forces. The PSSH is one of six veterans homes operated by the DMVA.

“We have a lot of high energy, spirited employees at PSSH, because they look forward to taking care of the men and women who served our nation,” said Cherie Spacht, PSSH commandant. “The satisfaction of caring for veterans and their spouses is just one of the many benefits our staff members enjoy as commonwealth employees.”

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.

The PSSH will continue to host its weekly Walk-in Wednesday hiring events from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM throughout the year, providing the public a convenient way to explore employment opportunities and possibly receive a job offer on the spot without having to schedule an interview.

For questions regarding the PSSH job fair, call 814-878-4943. Please apply for the position you are interested in prior to attending the job fair at www.employment.pa.gov. You can also apply for other DMVA positions across the state.

For more information about admission, employment, or volunteer opportunities at Pennsylvania’s veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joe Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

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