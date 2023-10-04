Annville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is highlighting exciting and career-enhancing opportunities in long-term health care for hard-working and compassionate people at the Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home (DVVH) in Philadelphia.

The DVVH is looking to hire a registered nurse supervisor, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, nurse aide trainees, and food service and custodial workers. Onsite interviews and conditional offers may be made the day of the event. Please bring two forms of identification.

Anyone interested can learn more and apply by attending the DVVH job fair from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 2701 Southampton Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.

Working at the DVVH is an opportunity to broaden a career, learn new skills, and enjoy the comradery of fellow employees who care for those who served in the United States Armed Forces. The DVVH is one of six veterans homes operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

“Health care workers are finding great opportunities to advance their careers at the DVVH,” said Peter Ojeda, DVVH commandant. “If you are looking for a team environment, patriotic culture and a chance to hone your skills, then we have a job waiting for you.”

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.

The DVVH will continue to host its weekly Walk-in Wednesday hiring events from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM throughout the year, providing the public a convenient way to explore employment opportunities and possibly receive a job offer on the spot without having to schedule an interview.

For questions regarding the DVVH job fair, call Melanie Scott at 215-856-2710 or Jaime Doyle at 215-856-2836. Please apply for the position you are interested in prior to attending the job fair at www.employment.pa.gov. You can also apply for other DMVA positions across the state.

For more information about admission, employment, or volunteer opportunities at Pennsylvania’s veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.



# # #



MEDIA CONTACT: Joe Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

# # #