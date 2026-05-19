Annville, PA – This Memorial Day, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is encouraging Pennsylvanians looking to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation to donate to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund.

The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, is adjacent to DMVA headquarters at Fort Indiantown Gap. The towering, 107-foot-tall monument stands in solidarity with those who served across the Commonwealth and nation in times of both war and peace, as well as their families. The structure is nationally recognized as the largest veterans’ memorial located in any of the 157 national cemeteries throughout the country.

“Since World War II, more than a million brave men and women have laid down their lives, defending the many liberties we enjoy each and every day,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Supporting the Veterans’ Memorial helps keep their legacies alive. Every donation ensures this solemn tribute remains strong and enduring—a place where their sacrifices are honored and their service never forgotten.”

One hundred percent of donations go toward the site’s upkeep, providing assistance for landscaping, lighting and fountains, as well as needed maintenance for structural and cosmetic components throughout the memorial. Contributions to the fund are tax-deductible.

Donations can be made to the Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial Trust Fund online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov, or by sending a check made payable to the "Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial Trust Fund,” and mailed to: DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, 40 Fisher Ave. Jonestown, PA 17038. Donations can be made, “In Honor Of,” “In Memory Of” or “On Behalf Of.”

Anyone interested in supporting additional veterans’ causes can visit www.donate.dmva.pa.gov to consider contributing to the Veterans’ Trust Fund, the Military Family Relief Assistance Program or any of the six Veterans Homes Resident Welfare Funds.