

Annville, PA – September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is reminding Pennsylvanians of the resources available to those in crisis or needing additional support. Veterans remain at an elevated risk of suicide – and one veteran suicide is one too many. During this month and beyond, DMVA is encouraging everyone to reach out to the veterans in their lives and let them know that someone cares.

If you are a veteran in crisis — or you are concerned about one — free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, send a text message to 838255, or chat online.

“This is one of the most pressing social issues facing our veteran community, making it imperative that we have conversations, raise awareness and search for solutions,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We owe it to veterans for all they have endured and still endure because of the unique challenges they faced in service to our country.”

As one way to raise awareness for suicide prevention, the DMVA is encouraging everyone to light a candle at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10 in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day. The annual observance is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

“Lighting a candle doesn’t take a great deal of time or effort, but how much we care about our veterans is made loud and clear with this simple gesture,” said Pippy. “I hope everyone takes the time to participate on September 10th and show veterans and their families that Pennsylvania is behind them.”

Military veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than Americans who never served in the military. For female veterans, the risk factor is 2.2 times more likely.

Pennsylvania is taking part in the Veterans Administration (VA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among our Service Members, Veterans and their Families. In Pennsylvania, this initiative is led by the DMVA, in partnership with sister agencies and departments, several educational institutions, and a broad group of not-for-profit and faith-based organizations to develop and implement statewide and regional suicide prevention best practices. The team actively focuses on reducing veteran suicide every day, all year long.

Another resource available to veterans facing challenging times is DMVA’s PA VETConnect, an outreach program that enables the DMVA to concentrate services from within communities where our veterans live. This initiative allows the DMVA to utilize community-based providers to fill gaps in services for homelessness, employment, mental health, addiction and more. Click here for more information: www.dmva.pa.gov/vetconnect.

In October, the DMVA will host a special summit on veteran suicide, bringing together experts, leaders, and families to talk about real solutions. The summit will be livestreamed so the public can be part of the conversation. Please visit www.dmva.pa.gov for details.

To learn more about the DMVA and all of its suicide prevention awareness efforts, visit us online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.