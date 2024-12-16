DMVA Commemorates 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge

Annville, PA - Today, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) hosted a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Bulge, a battle that changed the tide of WWII and featured the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 28th Infantry Division (28ID).

“The Battle of the Bulge is such an iconic part of American war history that we could not let this anniversary pass without a commemoration to honor all those who participated in the battle that changed the course of the war,” said Brig. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “This was a particularly special event because we also recognized the valiant effort the 28th Infantry Division demonstrated in this battle defending against the Germans and setting up the Allied forces for victory.”

The 28ID’s role in the Battle of the Bulge was instrumental to the allied success in the Ardennes. Battered from the Battle of the Hurtgen Forest, and defending an extended front, the 28ID bore the brunt of the German attack. In the cold winter of 1944, the 28ID successfully delayed the oncoming German 5th Panzer Army, allowing time for Allied forces to reposition into Bastogne and the Ardennes, and setting the framework for the allied victory that hastened the end to the war.

Event highlights included the 28ID Band playing the National Anthem; a reading of the 28ID Battle Plan; a prayer for the fallen; a symbolic wreath laying; A resolution designating Dec. 16, 2023 as "Battle of the Bulge Day" in Pennsylvania, drafted by Rep. Chris Pielli; and Taps.



Joined by local dignitaries, Pippy served as the keynote speaker and talked about keeping alive the legacy of those who fought for America’s freedom.

“On the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, we do more than commemorate the victory, we recognize and remember the courageous efforts and sacrifices of the service members who fought with valor,” said Stephanie Olsen, event coordinator and PNG museum director. “Events like this allow us to come together to pay tribute to those who served and show that we will never forget their bravery and heroism.”

To learn more about the DMVA, visit us online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

