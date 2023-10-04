DMVA Announces Veterans’ Trust Fund Grant Applications Now Open

H, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announced today that the 2023-24 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans. DMVA will award VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday Nov. 08, 2023.

Interested applicants are encouraged to join a TEAMS meeting that will be held on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. During the meeting an overview of the grant guidelines, timeline, and application will be provided. There will be an opportunity for questions at the end of the meeting. The meeting call-in information is:

To dial-in only

Call: 267-332-8737

Enter Conference ID: 81944736

To follow along with virtual presentation

(Join on the web link)

Download Teams | Join on the web

(Meeting ID, if needed: 278-193-727-538)

Enter passcode: qJbNJW

“Programs funded through grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund not only have a positive impact on our veterans, they also impact their families and our communities,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “This success would not be possible without the generous Pennsylvanians who support and honor the sacrifice veterans and their families have made for country and our commonwealth.”

Grants will be considered in the following areas:

Grant funding is available for new, innovative or expanded programs or services operated by the county directors of veterans affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The area of emphasis for applicants in this category is veterans’ outreach.

Grant funding is available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code. Funding priorities for applicants in this category are transportation services, food insecurity, housing insecurity, behavioral health/mental health/suicide prevention initiatives, legal assistance.

Since the grant program began in 2013, 285 grants totaling $7,341,860 have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania.

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs or motor vehicle registrations; purchase Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plate, purchase Honoring our Women Veterans standard license plate; or make private donations.



The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.pa.gov/dmva/donate or mailed to: PA Veterans’ Trust Fund, Bldg. 9-26, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.



To learn more about the VTF and the grant application process, visit Veterans' Trust Fund or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joe Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

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