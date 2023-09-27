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    DMVA Announces Topton-area Panel Discussion and Resource Fair About Veterans Benefits

    September 27, 2023

    Annville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will hold a veterans resource fair and in-person benefits discussion called “Let’s Talk, Vet 2 Vet” on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Ray A Master Post 217 American Legion, 133 Centre Avenue, Topton, PA 19562.   

    The resource fair will go from 1-3:30 p.m., followed by the panel discussion from 4-5:30 p.m. This is the fifth such event that the DMVA has held across the commonwealth this year.

    A featured topic during the panel discussion will be on the new federal Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The Act expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The discussion will provide veterans and their advocates with a convenient platform to learn and ask questions about eligibility and applying for benefits related to the PACT Act.

    “We are excited to bring our panel of experts to the Topton community to help veterans understand the programs and services earned through their military service,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “This is especially important as many veterans are looking for answers regarding the PACT Act.”

    This free informational event is meant for former and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard and Reserve components, and their family members, survivorsand caregivers. Attendees do not have to register for this in-person event.

    Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, DMVA deputy adjutant general, Veterans Affairs, will provide opening remarks. Erica Moore, DMVA regional program outreach coordinator, will moderate. 

    Panelists for this event are:

    • Christopher Burchett, Lancaster Vet Center
    • Doug Etter, Lebanon Veterans Administration
    • Chip Gilliland, DMVA Division of Reintegration and Outreach
    • Ken Lebron, Berks County Veterans Affairs Office

    For more information and to listen to recordings of the previous discussion events, click here: Let's Talk Vet 2 Vet Discussion Events.

    Learn more about the DMVA online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

    MEDIA CONTACT: Joe Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

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    DMVA Media Contacts

    Angela Watson

    Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Media

    Joseph Butera

    Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Media