Annville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will hold an in-person Veteran Town Hall on the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act on April 4, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the West View VFW Post 2754, 386 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. The town hall will also be available by phone to increase accessibility for Pennsylvania’s more than 700,000 veterans – the fourth largest veteran population in the nation.





The new federal PACT Act law expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The town hall will provide veterans and their advocates with a convenient platform to learn and ask questions about eligibility and applying for benefits related to the PACT Act.





“The PACT Act has expanded benefits to thousands of veterans throughout Pennsylvania who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Many veterans don’t know they may be eligible for these additional benefits, so we are making the PACT Act a primary focus this year. Our goal is to raise awareness, answer questions, and connect as many veterans as possible to the benefits they have earned.”

In-person attendees are also invited to arrive early to enjoy a dedicated resource fair from 5-6 p.m.



Featured presenters for this event will be Chip Gilliland, DMVA’s chief of the Division of Reintegration and Outreach; and Jennifer Vandermolen, director of the Pittsburgh VA Regional Office.



In-person town hall attendees are asked to register prior to the event by calling 717-644-3890. Anyone joining the town hall by phone should call 267-332-8737 and enter Conference ID: 989503340# to participate. Both in-person attendees and callers will be able to ask questions during the town hall. Media are permitted to attend.



Learn more about the DMVA online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joe Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

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