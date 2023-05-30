Annville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will hold an in-person discussion called “Let’s Talk, Vet 2 Vet” on the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at VFW Post 470, 180 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16508. The event will also be available by phone to ensure accessibility for Pennsylvania’s more than 700,000 veterans – the fourth largest veteran population in the nation.

The new federal PACT Act law expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The discussion will provide veterans and their advocates with a convenient platform to learn and ask questions about eligibility and applying for benefits related to the PACT Act.

“We had a great turnout for our first event about the PACT Act, which expanded benefits to thousands of Pennsylvania veterans exposed to toxic substances during military service,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We are taking this program to Erie-area veterans to discuss eligibility and answer questions about these additional benefits.”

In-person attendees are also invited to arrive early to enjoy a dedicated resource fair from 5-6 p.m.

Featured presenters for this event will be Chip Gilliland, DMVA’s chief of the Division of Reintegration and Outreach; and Jennifer Vandermolen, director of the Pittsburgh VA Regional Office.



In-person attendees are asked to register prior to the event by calling 814-323-8006. Anyone joining by phone should call 267-332-8737 and enter Conference ID: 650433659# to participate. Both in-person attendees and callers will be able to ask questions during the discussion. Media are permitted to attend.

Learn more about the DMVA online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joan Nissley, Military and Veterans Affairs - 7178618720

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